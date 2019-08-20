Arkansas State Football Coach Blake Anderson Announces The Tragic Death Of His Wife Wendy To Cancer

Arkansas State football coach Blake Anderson made a heartbreaking announcement Tuesday morning about the death of his wife Wendy.

“My beautiful girl has gone home to be with Jesus … no more pain, no more suffering and praise Him no more cancer,” Anderson wrote in part on Twitter after his wife Wendy passed away shortly before midnight after a two year battle with breast cancer.

The announcement comes shortly after the school said on Monday he was going to take a leave of absence to be with his wife.

FINAL WENDY UPDATE 8/20#NotFightingAlone there’s a celebration in heaven today cause Wendy is Home pic.twitter.com/OYwh0fQLpU — Blake Anderson (@CHbanderson) August 20, 2019

What an absolutely sad, awful and downright tragic situation. I think we all agree cancer is the worst, and it has taken far too many lives.

I can only imagine the type of pain Blake and his family must be going through right now. Football season is days away, but I wouldn’t expect to see him back anytime soon.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arkansas State Football (@redwolvesfb) on Aug 19, 2019 at 6:32am PDT

Luckily, it sounds like Blake has the full support of the school, and I have no doubt the team will be there for him in anyway they can.

Losing somebody to cancer is something that is beyond the description of words. It can turn your entire world upside down.

Coach Anderson should take as much time as necessary to move forward before even thinking about football.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arkansas State Football (@redwolvesfb) on Jan 9, 2019 at 2:57pm PST

Our thoughts and prayers are with Coach Anderson’s family and the entire Red Wolves program during this horrific time.