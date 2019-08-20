REPORT: Auburn Names True Freshman Bo Nix Starting QB

Auburn reportedly announced a new starting quarterback Tuesday and it might come as a surprise.

The Tigers will start true freshman Bo Nix against Oregon later this month, according to a report from Auburn Undercover. Nix beat out redshirt freshman Joey Gatewood, who played much of the second half of the Tigers’ Music City Bowl route of Purdue. The report stated that Nix will be the first true freshman quarterback to start for the Tigers since 1946. (RELATED: Why Virginia Must Beat Auburn And Advance To The National Championship)

BREAKING: Bo Nix named Auburn starting quarterback https://t.co/9w0omgCYNE pic.twitter.com/HewpKunbH6 — Brandon Marcello (@bmarcello) August 20, 2019

With this move, Gus Malzahn is pinning his future on a true freshman. It’s a bold move, especially given that the Tigers have one of the most challenging schedules in the country. (RELATED: SEC Season Preview: Will Alabama Win The Conference Again?)

Malzahn’s track record with developing quarterbacks is subpar at best. The Tigers’ head coach has won big with Cam Newton, Nick Marshall, and to a lesser extent Jarrett Stidham, all of whom transferred in from other programs.

Auburn will likely be underdogs in at least five games this year, so it will be trial by fire for Nix.

Good luck, Auburn.