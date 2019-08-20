Barack And Michelle Obama To Release First Netflix Movie

Barack and Michelle Obama are gearing up for the release of their new Netflix film, American Factory, which explores the Unites States’ heartland economy.

The Obamas’ film, which largely profiles a factory in Ohio, has been described as “anti-Trump” in a review published in POLITICO.

Trade issues and the loss of manufacturing jobs was one of the biggest themes of Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential run, and since becoming president, Trump has been taking on China over trade. (RELATED: No New Tariffs: Trump Wins Trade Battle With China)

Trump has been urging stronger tariffs and trade protections for decades, singling out America’s trade partners, who he claims are ripping off the United States and hurting workers.

President Obama famously said in 2016 that certain jobs in the manufacturing sector are “just not going to come back.” (RELATED: Trump: US-China Trade Talks Are ‘Back On Track’ After G20 Meeting)

The Obamas signed this deal with Netflix in 2018, announcing their plan to create documentaries and other shows for the streaming company.

The former president said last year that his Netflix projects were going to focus on “training the next generation of leaders.”

“I continue to believe that if we are hearing each other’s stories and recognizing ourselves in each other, then our democracy works,” he said.

The film is slated for release on August 21st on Netflix.