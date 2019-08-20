Bernie Sanders Admits: ‘Nobody’ Knows How Much His Health Care Plan Will Cost

Independent senator and self-described democratic socialist Bernie Sanders, admitted to voters that “nobody” actually knows how much his universal health care plan would cost at an event in Storm Lake, Iowa Tuesday.

“You can ask me, ‘Alright, how much is it going to cost?’ I don’t have that in my pocket–nobody does. We’re talking about well over three trillion dollars a year, which is what we’re paying,” Sanders said.

The Vermont senator, currently running for the Democratic nomination, has made his plan for a “Medicare for All” system the main issue of his campaign. (VIDEO: Bernie Sanders Compares GOP Health Care Bill To Terrorist Attack)

In Iowa this week, Sanders told a union worker that his health care plan would entail taking away his union’s right to bargain. Indeed, the Sanders campaign’s Medicare for All plan would necessitate eliminating private insurance and getting everyone on a government-run plan. (RELATED: Bernie Accuses Jake Tapper Of Using ‘Republican Talking Points’)

The socialist senator has a loyal base of supporters online and off, but he also has critics–some of whom are in the Democratic Party.

Kamala Harris, who once supported Sanders’ plan, backtracked at a fundraiser in the Hamptons this month, telling wealthy donors that she was not “comfortable” with it.

This prompted a salty response from the 77-year-old, who responded, “I don’t go to the Hamptons to raise money from billionaires.”

“If I ever visited there, I would tell them the same thing I have said for the last 30 years: We must pass a Medicare for All system to guarantee affordable health care for all, not just for those who can afford it.”