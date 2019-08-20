Biden Campaign Ad Bashes Trump, Calls Him An ‘Erratic, Vicious, Bullying President’

The Biden campaign aired it’s first TV ad of the 2020 election cycle on Tuesday, calling President Donald Trump an “erratic, vicious, bullying president.”

The ad, which aired for the first time in Iowa as part of a six figure television deal, paints Trump as an “erratic, vicious” bully and highlights Biden’s work with former President Barack Obama, according to CNN.

Titled “Bones,” the ad is captioned, “We all know in our bones that this election is different. The stakes are higher. The threat is more serious. We have to beat Donald Trump.” (RELATED: Obama Warned Biden Campaign Advisers To Make Sure Biden Did Not ‘Damage His Legacy’)

WATCH:

“We know in our bones this election is different. The stakes are higher. The threat more serious,” a narrator in the ad says as it shows footage of flaming torches in Charlottesville. “We have to beat Donald Trump and all the polls agree Joe Biden is the strongest Democrat to do the job. No one is more qualified.”

“For eight years President Obama and Vice President Biden were an administration America could be proud of, our allies could trust, and our kids could look up to,” the narrator says.

“Together they worked to save the American economy, to pass the historic Affordable Care Act, protecting over 100 million Americans with pre-existing conditions.”

The ad will run in Cedar Rapids, Des Moines, Quad Cities and Sioux City, CNN reports.

