Brett Favre Met With Patrick Mahomes And Here’s What He Had To Say About Chiefs’ Star

Patrick Mahomes got a special visit from the legendary quarterback Brett Favre and it’s fair to say he likes what he sees in the Kansas City Chiefs‘ star.

"Great day visiting my good friend, Andy Reid and his phenom QB, @PatrickMahomes, I really like this kid," the Pro-Football Hall of Fame QB tweeted Wednesday, along with a couple great shots from the day showing him with the 23-year-old quarterback.

The official Instagram account for the National Football League team also shared a picture from the meeting between the star QB's and captioned it simply, "Yesterday's special guest (: TW/Brett Favre)."

Last month, the 11-time Pro-Bowler said he definitely sees himself in the young NFL QB.

"There's no question that the sky is the limit for [Cleveland Browns quarterback] Baker [Mayfield]," Favre told Nate Ulrich of the Beacon Journal, according to NFL.com. "And, yeah, I think his style of play, and I've heard the same thing about [Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick] Mahomes, and I agree with both, that their styles of play — if you had to pick a former player — would certainly match up to my style."

“Playing [quarterback] the way I played and the way Baker and Mahomes play is they just kind of have that added little sixth sense,” he added. “It’s a play-action fake that you’ve never seen before or a flip, underhand pass or diving over three defenders or ducking your head and getting the extra yard.”

Favre continued, “Those are the type of things that are the unexpected that will become, at some point, maybe expected with a guy like Baker or Mahomes.”

With the 2019 preseason well underway, the Chiefs are hopeful to repeat and exceed last year’s season and record, finishing 12-4 in the regular season and making it to the AFC Championship, before falling to the New England Patriots 31-37 in overtime. And Mahomes will have a huge part in that strategy. Can’t wait to watch what is next for the Kansas City player.