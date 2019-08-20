Clean Your Home From Floor To Ceiling With This Cordless Vacuum That’s Over 50% Off

Looking for a vacuum? The Shark IF200 Stick Vacuum (Factory Refurbished) does more than the average vacuum. Clean every surface from floor to ceiling in your house without straining your muscles. After careful research, we are excited to introduce this product to the Daily Caller shop for the first time.

The Shark IF200 Stick Vacuum (Factory Refurbished) is the only cleaning tool you’ll ever need. Polish your hardwood floors, rugs, ceilings, and more with the cordless design. The MultiFLEX Technology lets you flexibly reach under furniture, up to moldings, and through heating/AC vents. The DuoClean Technology includes a bristle brush to deep clean carpets and a soft brush roll to lift large particles from tile floors. Collapse the vacuum to clean your car, office, hotel room, or any other space. Use the Smart Response Technology to customize cleaning settings for every surface.

Vacuum up pet hair, kitty litter, crumbs, and everyday dust with the Shark IF200 Stick Vacuum (Factory Refurbished). Recharge the batteries when not in use so the tool is always ready to go. Unlike a traditional vacuum, the Shark IF200 easily folds to fit in small spaces. The innovative design effortlessly sticks in corners and tight crevices. The lightweight plastic lets you clean without straining your arms, back, or shoulders.

MSRP: $349 | Sale: $169.99 | Discount: 51%