Colin Kaepernick’s Attorney Goes After Jay-Z Over Deal With NFL

Former NFL football player Colin Kaepernick’s lawyer has criticized Jay-Z over his new partnership with the NFL.

The partnership between Jay-Z and the NFL will reportedly focus on music and social justice, according to a report published Monday by ABC News. The deal does not help out Kaepernick, who many claim was blacklisted from the NFL after kneeling during the national anthem.

Kaepernick’s lawyer Mark Geragos deemed the deal “cold-blooded” in an interview with ABC.

“This deal between Jay-Z and the NFL crosses the intellectual picket line,” Geragos said. He also noted that neither the NFL or Jay-Z reached out to Kaepernick before going public with the deal. (RELATED: Freddie Gibbs: ‘F**k Colin Kaepernick’)

“I can confirm to you that the deal was already done prior to any conversation that [Kaepernick] had with Jay-Z and he certainly didn’t have any conversations with the NFL,” he added.

Kaepernick has not played in the NFL since 2016 after his national anthem protest put him in the national spotlight. Meanwhile, former teammate Eric Reid has continued to kneel during the anthem.

Reid took to Twitter after the partnership was announced and gave his opinions on the deal and Jay-Z’s role.

“Jay-Z knowingly made a money move with the very people who’ve committed an injustice against Colin and is using social justice to smooth it over with the black community,” Reid wrote.