Rep. Massie Accuses ‘Elite Preachy Hollywood’ Celebrities Like Harrison Ford Of Being Hypocritical On Climate Change

Kentucky Republican Rep. Thomas Massie tore a strip out of Hollywood celebrities and “DC climate-alarmists” in a Tuesday tweet that slammed their “blatant and unapologetic hypocrisy.”

Massie noted that his own house is powered by solar energy. “My house has been running 100% on solar for 12 years, but I don’t want to legislate or condemn your energy choices.”

One of those “elite preachy Hollywood” types that Massie cited is apparently actor Harrison Ford, who congressman references with another Twitter posting that recalls how Ford thinks little of expanding his carbon footprint with this private plane when he has a craving for cheeseburgers. (RELATED: Harrison Ford Tells Climate Change Crowd: ‘Stop Electing Leaders Who Don’t Believe In Science’)

Tom Nelson notes, “Also from planet-healer Ford: ‘I’m so passionate about flying I often fly up the coast for a cheeseburger.’

Ford is quick to criticize the Trump administration for its alleged lack of environmental fervor. He traveled to Montreal in April to attend an environmental conference with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, whom he praised for fighting the “World War III” of climate change.

Canadian Minister of Climate Change Catherine McKenna cited Ford as a paragon of environmental consciousness, saying that while “many know his name … not many know that Harrison Ford has been advocating for conservation and the environment for decades.” (RELATED: Beto O’Rourke Claims The World Has 10 Years Left To Act On Climate Change)

Vermont Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders, who has made the fight against climate change a political priority as he campaigns to win the Democratic presidential nomination, is also partial to private airplanes.

Last October the Democratic socialist spent nearly $300,000 on private jet flights.