Guy Tries To Wrestle A Crocodile In Unreal Viral Video. It Goes Horribly Wrong

One old man had to learn the hard way that wrestling a crocodile is a really dumb idea.

In a video posted on Twitter on Monday by @lnstant_Regret, an elderly man drops his jacket on the face of the croc in an attempt to blind it.

Then, he makes an even dumber decision. He decides to hop on the thing to wrestle. That lasted all of a few seconds before the crocodile turned the tables.

Watch the unreal video below.

Dominate a crocodile pic.twitter.com/goUf0cV9xl — Instant Regret (@lnstant_Regret) August 19, 2019

What was that guy thinking? Seriously, what the hell was he thinking? I know I'm usually for taking these beasts out when you see them out on golf courses, but this guy has me re-thinking my stance.

If you're dumb enough to approach them and try to fight them, then I really don't feel bad for you if the beast flips a switch.

Here’s some free advice for all of you, and I hope you’re listening. Approaching wild animals that can be violent is almost never a smart idea.

Almost never. In fact, I can’t think of a single example where it’s a good idea. Not a single one.

Be smarter, folks. Be much smarter!