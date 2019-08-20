Democrats Try To Dance Their Way Into The White House

2020 Democratic presidential candidates have been spotted dancing more and more lately, so we made a compilation of all of their dance moves.

Some of their fans may consider them to be dancing queens and kings, but the real test is out-dancing President Donald Trump. In this video you’ll see Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Beto O’Rourke, Pete Buttigieg, Kamala Harris, Elizabeth Warren, Marianne Williamson, and Kirsten Gillibrand all break it down on the dance floor.

Last, but not least, President Trump’s moves make a special appearance. Who, in your opinion, has the best moves? Watch this video and tell us what you think! (Related: Nine Radical Policies 2020 Democrats Are Putting On The Table)

