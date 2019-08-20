Eric And Lara Trump Welcome Second Child

Eric and Lara Lea Trump welcomed their second child Monday, a daughter they named Carolina Dorothy Trump.

Trump tweeted the good news: “@LaraLeaTrump and I are excited to welcome Carolina Dorothy Trump into the world. We love you already!” (RELATED: Lara Trump: All The Harassment Won’t ‘Change The Outcome Of The Mueller Report’)

.@LaraLeaTrump and I are excited to welcome Carolina Dorothy Trump into the world. We love you already! — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) August 20, 2019

Trump shared the first family photo on Tuesday. Lara was still dressed in her hospital gown but she and Eric were all smiles, and big brother, Eric “Luke” Trump climbed into her lap to complete the scene.

Eric’s sister and White House advisor Ivanka Trump cheered the arrival of her newest niece in a tweet of her own, saying, “We love you Lara, Eric, (big brother) Luke and sweet Carolina!”

We love you Lara, Eric, (big brother) Luke and sweet Carolina! ???? https://t.co/h84jh5lWzY — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) August 20, 2019

Carolina Dorothy Trump is the tenth grandchild of President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump.