Celebrate Hayden Panettiere’s Birthday With Her Hottest Looks

It’s Hayden Panettiere’s birthday on Wednesday.

In honor of the 30-year-old actress' day, we searched the internet to find some of her hottest and most jaw-dropping looks on the red carpet and stage to date. And there truly have been some unforgettable ones over the years.

Born in Palisades, New York, the "Scream 4" star got her first big break in the entertainment industry when she was cast on the popular daytime soap opera "One Life To Live" at only 4-1/2-years-old.

Soon, the opportunity would help her land numerous parts on both the big and small screen like "Remember The Titans" in 2000, alongside Denzel Washington and "Joe Somebody" with Tim Allen in 2001.

But she is probably best known for her role as "Claire" on the hit show "Heroes" in 2006. The part helped make her a household name and worldwide celebrity.

And the rest, as they say, is history. Most recently, she appeared as Juliette Barns in the musical drama TV series called "Nashville" from 2012-2018.

On top of all that talent, she is drop-dead gorgeous. But you don't have to take our word for it. Check out this list of her incredible looks over the years and let us know if you agree.

Here's to hoping this year is her greatest yet. Happy Birthday, Hayden.