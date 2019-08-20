Here It Is: Our Recommendations For The Best 8-inch Chef’s Knives

As the summer days start to dwindle, I begin to think about fall. My family benefits from more home cooked meals during the cooler months, At this time of year I start looking at my appliances, utensils, and serving pieces to see what might need to be replaced for holiday entertaining. One of the most important items to check is your knives. It is probably the single most important item in your kitchen when it comes to food preparation. If you don’t have at least one good chef’s knife, get one now. They come in many sizes and shapes. If you are only buying one size, look for one about 8 inches long. This utilitarian size offers you a lot of versatility. Here are my top three recommendations at different price points.

Based on my own personal use and other customer reviews, I recommend the Zwilling professional chef’s knife. The Sigmaforce knife is forged from a single piece of solid high carbon stainless steel to provide the ultimate stability. The precision-honed blade is manufactured in Germany. The reliable blade has 57 Rockwell Hardness for excellent edge retention and it is ice-hardened for corrosion resistance. It is very resilient and and stays sharper longer than other knives. The black rivet handle is ergonomically designed for ease of use. It also has a sturdy bolster for balance and guarding your fingers while cutting. The item measures 16.5 X 2.8 X 1.5 inches and weighs 9.8 ounces. J.A. Henckels stands by their product and offers a full guarantee. The high quality chef’s knife is available on Amazon for $149.95. The website lists this as a five star product. Other reviewers remarked that it “comes very sharp,” “is comfortable,” “easy to bone,” and “best knife out there, period.”

2. BEST WORKHORSE: The WÜSTHOF 8” Classic Chef’s Knife. Foodandwine.com calls the Wusthof the best workhorse knife. It is an impressive all-purpose cook’s knife that is great for every day chopping, mincing, slicing and dicing. This chef’s tool is aprecision forged from a single block of highcarbon stainless steel and is tempered to 58 degree HRC. It meets the strictest of high quality standards. With a full bolster and finger guard, the ergnomic handle design is crafted from synthetic material to resist fading and discoloration. The company offers a limited lifetime warranty. The Wusthof Classic Chef’s Knife is Amazon’s Choice and is moderately priced at $119.95. Reviewers call is “essential for any kitchen,”an “indespensible knife” and an “excellent chef’s knife.”

3. BEST VALUE: The Mosfiata 8″ Super Sharp Professional Chef’s Knife. Like the others, this product is crafted from high quality German stainless steel to resist rust, corrosion, and discoloration. The ultra-sharp hand-polished durable blade is 2.5 millimeters thick and provides an excellent tool for chopping, mincing, and slicing meat, vegetables, and bread. The solid Micarta handles has a sturdy ergonomic design to minimize wrist tension and provide a safe comfortable grip. The Mosfiata chef’s tool makes a great gift for someone just starting out. It comes with a finger guard, blade guard, knife sheath, and sharpener. Plus, the set is packaged in a beautiful black box. Amazon has the starter knife value priced at only $39.99. Purchasers remark that this is “a great value and great price,” “lightweight, but extremely sharp,” and “very sturdy and cuts nicely.”