Liberty Football Coach Hugh Freeze Has Surgery For Staph Infection

Liberty football coach Hugh Freeze recently had to undergo surgery because of a staph infection.

ESPN reported the following on Freeze’s condition:

Liberty coach Hugh Freeze is recovering from surgery he underwent Friday at the University of Virginia Medical Center after a potentially life-threatening strand of staph infection entered his bloodstream and complicated what was already severe pain he was experiencing from a herniated disk in his back.

If you told me four years ago that Hugh Freeze would be coaching Liberty, I would have told you that you were crazy. If you told me four years he’d be coaching at Liberty and fighting a staph infection I would have told you to get your head checked. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Obviously, we’re all cheering for Freeze to make a full recovery. You never want to see anybody struggle with health issues.

I just can’t believe the saga of Hugh Freeze. I really can’t. He went from being the giant slayer with Ole Miss against Alabama, resigned after he allegedly called hookers on his phone while coaching the Rebels, got hired by Liberty and now has a staph infection.

Good luck finding a storyline like that in Hollywood. Best of luck!

Hopefully, he bounces back in a big way and leads Liberty to a huge season. I’m sure he didn’t expect to have to battle a staph infection along the way.

The man’s story has been absolutely wild, and I can’t wait to see what he does on the field this season.

Get well soon, coach!