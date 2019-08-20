New James Bond Movie Will Be Titled ‘No Time To Die’

The title for the 25th James Bond film was released Tuesday, and it’s a great one.

The new film with Daniel Craig will be titled “No Time to Die.” The official title was tweeted out from the movie’s Twitter page.

For those of you who don’t already know, the plot of the movie, according to IMDB, is, “Bond has left active service. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.” (RELATED: The Newest James Bond Girl Has Been Revealed. Her Photos Are Awesome)

Watch the announcement video below.

Daniel Craig returns as James Bond, 007 in… NO TIME TO DIE. Out in the UK on 3 April 2020 and 8 April 2020 in the US. #Bond25 #NoTimeToDie pic.twitter.com/qxYEnMhk2s — James Bond (@007) August 20, 2019

I love this title. There have been some issues reportedly surrounding the 25th film of the iconic spy. The name clearly isn’t one of them.

“No Time to Die” is a badass name for the new movie about James Bond. Sign me up immediately.

I’m starting to wonder if I should ask for some royalties off of this film because “No Time to Die” could be the title of my life story.

Now, we’ll see it flashing on the big screen as Daniel Craig goes for one last ride as the famous character.

“No Time to Die” hits theaters April 2020, and you can guarantee I’ll be there. There’s no doubt I’m missing a James Bond film, and there’s 100% no doubt I’m missing one with such a great name.

Thumbs up to whoever came up with this name. It was the proper call.