REPORT: Jamie Foxx And Katie Holmes Split After Foxx Spotted With Singer Sela Vave

Actor Jamie Foxx and longtime girlfriend Katie Holmes have reportedly called it quits.

Foxx and Holmes reportedly broke up after being linked together since 2013, according to a report published Monday by E! News. The break-up news comes days after Foxx was spotted Friday leaving a club holding hands with singer Sela Vave.

Vave is a young artist and is reportedly the newest addition to Foxx’s recording team, a source told People magazine.

“She’s just a girl he’s helping out, a young singer,” the source added.

In the past couple months, Vave has shared multiple photos of the two on social media thanking Foxx for his help.

“I am so grateful to this man!” Vave captioned a photo she posted of the two in June. “Thank you so much @iamjamiefoxx for everything you do and for believing in me.”

Meanwhile, Foxx and Holmes have not been seeing each other since May, a source confirmed to E! News. (RELATED: Katie Holmes And Jamie Foxx Are Planning To Get Married In Secret. Here’s What We Know)

Holmes and Foxx had recently taken their relationship more public after posing together at the 2019 Met Gala.

I’m a little confused about what is going on here. The photos definitely look like Sela Vave and Foxx have been getting a little cozy. The photos she’s posted with Foxx are not the kind of photos I’d post with my boss.

Holmes deserves better anyway.