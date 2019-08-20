REPORT: J.K. Simmons Might Join Chris Pratt’s New Movie ‘Ghost Draft’

Chris Pratt’s new movie “Ghost Draft” sounds like it’s going to be awesome, and J.K. Simmons could be joining the cast.

The Hollywood Reporter reported the following details on Monday about the plot, and on Simmons potentially joining the film :

The script, with drafts by Zach Dean and Bill Dubuque, is set in a future where humanity is losing a war against aliens. To turn the tide, scientists draft soldiers from the past to fight the war. Character details are being kept under wraps, but it is understood that Simmons would play Pratt’s father.

That’s not a ton to go off of, but I’m down for absolutely anything involving Chris Pratt and fighting aliens. That sounds like a home run for sure. (RELATED: Watch Danny McBride In The Trailer For HBO’s ‘The Righteous Gemstones‘)

Adding in Simmons is just a bonus.

It’s absolutely unreal how successful Pratt has become over the past few years. He went from “Parks and Rec” to being arguably the biggest name in all of Hollywood.

All he does these days is make heaters. Everything he touches seems to blow up at the box office. The man just prints money for film studios.

He’s come a long ways since his days of playing Andy Dwyer on the NBC hit show.

Now, J.K. Simmons, another great actor, is in talks to be in his movie about soldiers from the past fighting off an alien invasion.

What more could you want? It sounds like something every single teenage boy to ever walk the planet has dreamed about.

There is no scheduled release date for “Ghost Draft” yet, but I’d imagine it’s going to be awhile before it hits theaters.

Make sure to keep checking back for more updates when we have them.