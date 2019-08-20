Joe Biden’s Wife Admits That Other Candidates Might Be Better On The Issues

Former Vice President Joe Biden received a surprisingly tepid endorsement from his wife Monday at a campaign event.

Jill Biden told a New Hampshire crowd that while other Democratic presidential candidates “might be better” on the issues, the former vice president has the best chance to beat President Donald Trump. (RELATED: Biden Says ‘We Choose Truth Over Facts’ In Slip Of The Tongue)

“Your candidate might be better on, I don’t know, health care, than Joe is, but you’ve got to look at who’s going to win this election,” Jill Biden said, according to The Washington Post. “And maybe you have to swallow a little bit and say, ‘Okay, I personally like so and so better,’ but your bottom line has to be that we have to beat Trump.”

Biden has faced criticism from the party’s left-flank for his past positions on several issues, including race, abortion, and the Iraq War, which are considered out of step with the modern Democratic party. (RELATED: 2020 Democrats Attack Joe Biden For Saying Segregationists Are Examples Of ‘Civility’)

Because of his more moderate disposition, Biden’s campaign has focused more on electability, with polls showing the former Vice President faring well against Trump in a general election. The most recent RealClearPolitics polling average showed Biden defeating Trump by 8.6%, more than any other Democrat in the race.