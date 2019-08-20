Johnny Manziel Hints He Is Better At Drinking Beer Than Baker Mayfield, Sounds Open To The XFL

Johnny Manziel wants people to know he’d have no problem keeping up with Baker Mayfield in a beer drinking competition.

Mayfield made some news recently when he hammered a beer during a Cleveland Indians game. Even as a noted critic of his, I have to admit it was pretty impressive. (RELATED: Houston XFL Coach June Jones Believes Johnny Manziel Will Be In The XFL Draft Pool)

“I just don’t like the idea of my franchise quarterback spending time at a baseball game. I mean, what are you doing, @bakermayfield? You don’t see guys like Aaron Rodgers shotgunning beers. Just not a good look. Go watch some film.” – @ColinCowherd (probably) Legend. pic.twitter.com/IUCW1Kp4s3 — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) August 4, 2019

The Texas A&M Heisman winner did an AMA with Bleacher Report on Monday, and the subject of beer came up. When asked if the Browns starter could chug beer better than him, he responded with “That’s not even a close competition…I can hold my own.”

In an AMA for B/R, Johnny Manziel says he can outchug Baker. I would pay ungodly amounts of money to watch those two go head to head pic.twitter.com/18YHYYt8f8 — Jordan Zirm (@clevezirm) August 19, 2019

When asked about potentially joining the XFL, he responded with, “Every football opportunity is a possibility.”

This is the vintage Manziel the football world craves. He’s been out of the spotlight for awhile as he contemplates what to do next, but the XFL is right around the corner.

That means it’s time for Johnny Football to come out from the shadows. Talking about who can chug beer sounds like it’s Manziel coming right out of college station.

If this is the kind of energy Manziel is bringing into Vince McMahon’s new league, then we’re in for a fun time.

He’s at his best when he’s pretty much Kenny Powers. When Manziel is riding high, there are few people more entertaining than him in the world of football.

The XFL kicks off in early 2020, and I can’t wait to see where Manziel lands. No matter where it is, I expect it to be very entertaining for fans.

The man still moves the needle after all these years, which is just wild to think about. Now, he’ll likely become the face of the XFL and debate beer chugging contests.

Go, Johnny, go!