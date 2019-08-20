Jon Voight Says Trump Is The ‘Greatest President Of This Century’

Jon Voight didn’t hold back when he shared his thoughts about what he said “the radical left” is doing to this country, before calling President Donald Trump the “greatest president of this century.”

“This is not peace,” the 80-year-old actor shared in a video, according to Fox News, in a piece published Monday. “This is not love. This is hate among the radical left. No amount of book smart will show the given policy of what truth stands for. Truth is a powerful emotion. Love … is what we should be voting for.” (RELATED: Jon Voight: Trump Is ‘Greatest President Since Abraham Lincoln’)

WATCH:

Jon Voight’s message of peace and love. pic.twitter.com/XHQTjtqsBx — Jon Voight (@jonvoight) August 18, 2019

“And I must say that we — the Republican Party — have voted for renewal, for a place of safety, a community where all can have peace,” he added. “But this is war among the left. They have hate. It’s like a venom. No words of God, no words of love, but a radical emotion of hate.” (RELATED: Jon Voight’s Plea To Save America: Elect Donald Trump President)

Voight continued, praising Trump as “a man of truths, love and justice for the American people and also for the people of a sacred place, Israel” and said he loves “people of all nations.”

“Let us pray for peace,” the academy award winning actor explained. “Let us pray for this country that President Trump will take on four more years of his strength, devotion, knowledge of truths. And all that doubt and have extreme anger toward President Trump, may they be shown differently, that President Trump is the greatest president of this century.”

The “Midnight Cowboy” star then called for people to “take a stand for liberty and justice for all.”

As previously reported, Voight has praised the president in the past, calling him the “greatest president since Abraham Lincoln.”