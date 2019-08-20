Singer Kacey Musgraves Turns 31 Years Old

August 21 is Kacey Musgraves’ birthday. To help you celebrate, we put together this slideshow of her most jaw-dropping looks.

Kacey Musgraves is an American singer and songwriter born in Texas. She began writing songs at the age of eight and began taking guitar lessons at 12 years old. Her family helped her produce her first album.

After graduating from high school, Musgraves moved to Austin, Texas. She was discovered in 2008 while she was residing in Austin. Musgraves went on tour with Lady Antebellum in 2012. That same year she signed with Mercury Nashville and released her hit single “Merry Go ‘Round.” (RELATED: Kacey Musgraves Refuses To Drink Out Of A Shoe At Her Australian Show)

She co-wrote Miranda Lambert’s song “Mama’s Broken Heart” and also wrote single “Undermine” that was featured by on the show “Nashville.”

Musgraves released her second album “Pageant Material” in 2015. She promoted the album by performing on shows such as “Late Night With Seth Meyers,” “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” “Good Morning America” and “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

She recently released her third album called “Golden Hour.”