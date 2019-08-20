Kamala Drops Double Digits In Latest 2020 Poll

California Sen. Kamala Harris plummeted 12 points in CNN’s latest poll for 2020 Democratic presidential candidates.

Former Vice President Joe Biden, who remains in the lead, jumped 7 points to 29%. Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders came in second at 15%, Democratic Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren came in third at 14%, and South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg came in fourth at 5%.

CNN poll: 2020 Democrats Biden 29% (+7 since late June)

Sanders 15% (+1)

Warren 14% (-1)

Buttigieg 5% (+1)

Harris 5% (-12)

O’Rourke 3% (-)

Booker 2% (-1)

Castro 2% (+1)

Gabbard 2% (+1)

[everyone else 1% or less]https://t.co/nSU6zOT1k3 — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) August 20, 2019

The latest CNN poll also saw a drop in the importance of nominating a presidential candidate “with a strong chance of beating [President] Donald Trump” among Democratic voters from 61% in late June to 54% in August.

About 1,000 registered voters participated in the poll, which had a +/- 3.7 margin of error, conducted between Aug. 15 and 18.

There was an increase in the importance of nominating a presidential candidate “who shares … positions on major issues” with Democratic voters from 30% in late June to 39% in August.

CNN poll shows “electability” is still top-of-mind of Democrats. On who beats Trump, it’s Biden 35%, Warren 15%, Sanders 14%, Harris 7%, Buttigieg 5%. 54% prefer a nominee “with a strong chance of beating Trump,” while 39% prefer one who shares their position on major issues. — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) August 20, 2019

Harris saw her support more than double from 8% to 17% in a June 28-30 CNN poll following the Democratic primary debates in Miami on June 26.

Some 41% of Democratic voters who watched the debates thought Harris had the best performance on stage, while only 10% thought Biden had the best performance, according to the June poll.

An Aug. 6 Quinnipiac University poll published after the second round of Democratic presidential debates in Detroit also shows Harris plummeting to 7%. (RELATED: Support For Joe Biden Plummets 10 Points After Debate)

“Biden survives, Warren thrives and Harris dives as debate number two shakes up the primary,” Assistant Director of the Quinnipiac University Poll Tim Malloy said in a press release. “Sen. Kamala Harris, whose [20%] score put her neck-and-neck with Biden in a Quinnipiac University poll July 2 after the first debate, is now a distant fourth with [7%].”

