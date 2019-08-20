Kenny Stills Criticizes Jay-Z After Deal With The NFL, Says He Doesn’t ‘Seem Very Informed’

Miami Dolphins player Kenny Stills doesn’t sound like a big fan of Jay-Z.

The music mogul recently reached a deal with the NFL for social justice causes and music selection for events. It was also reported that he will soon own part of an NFL team. Seems like a pretty sweet deal for Jay-Z, and it seems like he’s focused on actually making a difference. However, people haven’t been happy because Colin Kaepernick still isn’t in the league, and you can put Stills, who also kneels for the anthem, on that list. (RELATED: Jay-Z Will Reportedly Soon Own Part Of An NFL Team)

Stills told the media the following on Monday about Jay-Z, according to ESPN:

Some of the ways he answered his questions, talking about we’re moving past kneeling, like he ever protested. He’s not a NFL player. He’s never been on a knee. Choosing to speak for the people like he had spoken to the people. … I wonder how many common people that he knows or has spoken to. I wonder if he’s read my Facebook comments or my Instagram comments or some of the things people say to me. To say we’re moving past something, it didn’t seem very informed.

You can watch his full comments below.

“He’s not an NFL player. He’s never been on a knee.” Dolphins WR Kenny Stills criticized Jay-Z for his comments about kneeling after the hip-hop mogul formed a social justice partnership with the league. https://t.co/RO9Ge1OjvB pic.twitter.com/PyCzMZPBgk — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 19, 2019

The arrogance of Stills’ comments is truly mind-boggling to me. Of course, Jay-Z isn’t an NFL player. He’s an incredibly wealthy businessman.

He just shouldn’t work with the NFL because Colin Kaepernick and Stills might not like it? Give me a break.

Jay-Z is out here making moves, which is something that 100% can’t be said of Kaepernick. The only time we ever hear from Kaep is on social media, and it is rarely about football.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by colin kaepernick (@kaepernick7) on Aug 15, 2019 at 9:24am PDT

It’s better to have a seat at the table than just kneel and complain. How Stills can’t understand that is beyond me.

The music mogul should be applauded for working with the NFL. He’s a business titan and he could be the perfect ambassador for the league.

It’s almost like the people criticizing him don’t want anything to work if they don’t get their way.

Finally, the kneeling movement is pretty much dead at this point. There are fewer than five players that still kneel last time I checked.

Eric Reid does for the Panthers and Kenny Stills and Albert Wilson do for the Dolphins. I can’t think of another player that still does. If there is one, it’s somebody without any kind of name recognition.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kenny Stills (@kstills) on Aug 18, 2019 at 5:44pm PDT

If Stills doesn’t like what Jay-Z is doing, then he can become an ultra-wealthy businessman and cut his own deal with the league.

Complaining about it won’t do a damn thing to change the situation.