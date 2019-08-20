REPORT: Miley Cyrus Seen Getting Handsy With Kaitlynn Carter After Liam Hemsworth Split

Singer Miley Cyrus was spotted getting handsy with Kaitlynn Carter yet again after her split with Liam Hemsworth.

Sources claim the pair are definitely in a romantic relationship after they were seen kissing and making out at a club in West Hollywood, according to a report published Monday by Page Six.

Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter left their husbands for each other. 2019 has peaked. pic.twitter.com/nkMOKiECxY — Hanna Ines Flint (@HannaFlint) August 12, 2019

“They were obsessed with each other. They couldn’t keep their hands off each other,” a source told Page Six. “They were kissing and making out everywhere. In the bathroom, at the bar, in the middle of the floor. They were basically having sex. There’s no question they’re together.”

People have been wondering if the pair had gotten together after photos of the two girls kissing surfaced a day after Cyrus and Hemsworth officially ended things. The newer spotting has further fueled rumors that the two are an item. (RELATED: Miley Cyrus Seen Kissing A Woman After Reports Of Split With Liam Hemsworth)

“They were making out all over the place, and didn’t care who saw,” the source added.

#MileyCyrus returns to LA in private jet with Brody Jenner’s ex #KaitlynnCarter after girls holiday in Lake Como!????‍❤️‍????https://t.co/0Ud2Bl8mGU pic.twitter.com/kVKsfMPQIg — World Music Awards (@WORLDMUSICAWARD) August 15, 2019

Page Six reported that a source claimed Hemsworth was “devastated” over the original photos of Cyrus and Carter kissing in Italy.

I love Cyrus, but this is just a little bit disrespectful. Cyrus and Hemsworth have been off and on for more than ten years. This just seems like too much of a public move and not respectful of their break up.