‘We Are Ready’ — Second Amendment Sanctuary City Mayor Speaks Out On How They Plan To Fight California’s Gun Laws

The mayor of a town trying to become a Second Amendment sanctuary in the heavily regulated state of California spoke out on Tuesday night’s edition of “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

The city council of Needles, California, population 4,844, voted unanimously in July to make their town a sanctuary city for the Second Amendment, but the declaration will have no real impact until legislation is written and makes its way through any court challenges the state is likely to pursue.

Needles Mayor Jeff Williams told Fox News host Tucker Carlson that his town is “ready” to draft legislation and fight the battle in court if need be.

WATCH:

Williams told Carlson that his town’s two major goals are to “get California to recognize other states’ concealed weapons permit holders,” since Needles is on the border of Nevada and Arizona, and also to amend Proposition 63, which makes ammunition buyers “register and stay in California to buy ammunition,” resulting in hundreds of miles of driving for Needles citizens legally barred from purchasing out of state which, for them, would be only several miles away.

“That’s crazy,” Tucker responded. “Obviously. So you are proposing that residents of your city do the obvious and just exercise their constitutional rights. If you do that, what will the state do in response, do you believe?”

Noting that they are currently writing the legislation, Williams hopes to “have other border cities joining us in these efforts, so hopefully we can get more assemblymen, senators and such, to help us.”

“And we will see what happens,” he said. “It might have to be taken into the courts as usual with California, but we are ready.” (RELATED: Dana Loesch Hits Gun Control Logic: There Are ‘Too Many’ Illegals To Deport, But Gun Confiscation Is Possible)

When asked why not just “ignore” the law as immigration sanctuary cities have, Williams agreed in principle but also stated his respect for the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, with which his town has a contract.

“So, I’m not going to do anything to mess with that situation,” said Williams. “We are going to be trying to do it the right way with legislation, and then if we have to go through the courts, we will go to the courts.”

“A lot of California’s gun laws don’t make it safer,” he added. “You’ve seen that all over the country. The gun laws aren’t helping. It is a mental health issue and that’s what they need to fix.”