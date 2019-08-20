O.J. Simpson Talks Ezekiel Elliott And Melvin Gordon Holding Out Ahead Fantasy Football Starting

O.J. Simpson has some fantasy football advice involving two star running backs he thinks everybody needs to hear.

The former NFL star seems laser focused on what Ezekiel Elliott and Melvin Gordon will both do as they holdout for new deals. Don’t be worried! He doesn’t think it’s time to panic just yet when it comes to the fates of the Cowboys and Chargers stars. (RELATED: Ezekiel Elliott Reportedly Wants A Contract Bigger Than Todd Gurley’s $57.5 Million)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ezekiel Elliott (@ezekielelliott) on May 24, 2019 at 8:47am PDT

“There’s some apprehension because everybody is still worried about Ezekiel and Gordon thinking about Le’Veon Bell last year. I don’t think you need to worry that much. There’s still two weeks left,” Simpson told his followers from the golf course.

He also pointed out that he once missed training camp during his NFL career and then went on to dominate!

For those of you panicking about what to do, I suggest you watch the Juice’s thoughts below.

These videos blow my mind. He’s also most certainly not doing Gordon or Elliott any favors by constantly talking about them.

The man beat a double murder case and then served time in Nevada on a variety of charges years later! Not exactly the guy you want to be your spokesperson during a contract situation.

The fact O.J. Simpson is a real person is almost too hard to believe. He was involved in the most famous murder case in American history and is out here golfing away like he’s just some regular old dude.

The fact he keeps offering his opinions on stuff is amazing, and I hope it never ends. I don’t care what you think about the Juice.

His Twitter presence is right out of a movie. One day he’s talking about getting even, and the next he’s talking about if we should be worried about our drafts.

I can’t wait to see what they do next!