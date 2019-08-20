Odell Beckham Jr. Makes Between The Legs Catch During Practice

Cleveland Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr. continued to impress with a recent catch.

The Browns tweeted a video Monday of their star player catching a pass between his legs using only one hand. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Yes, you read that sentence correctly below. He somehow caught a ball between his legs with only one of his hands.

Watch the wild catch below.

Now, I understand it’s only practice, but that’s still impressive as all hell. Do you know how many times I’d be able to pull that off if I was given 100 attempts?

Zero. I’d accomplish it exactly zero times.

It’s that kind of talent that truly sets OBJ apart from other receivers. It’s also the reason people are willing to put up with the antics and drama that comes with him.

When you’re capable of catching balls between your legs with one hand, people are absolutely more willing to tolerate all the extra stuff.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) on Aug 12, 2019 at 3:27pm PDT

The more talented you are, the more wiggle room you get. I think it’s safe to OBJ is about as talented as they come when talking about receiving ability.

What an impressive catch for us to all enjoy. I can’t wait to see what Beckham does on the field this year for the Browns.

It’s going to be a lot of fun to watch. That much is for sure.