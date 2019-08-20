Paula Abdul Clarifies Her Relationship With Former ‘American Idol’ Judge Simon Cowell

Singer Paula Abdul addressed rumors that she had hooked up with former “American Idol” judge Simon Cowell.

Abdul and Cowell have been romantically linked in the press in the past, according to a report published Tuesday by Page Six. The “Promise Of A New Day” singer said she’s never slept with Cowell.

Remember when they made out? Look back at Simon Cowell and Paula Abdul’s best Idol moments: https://t.co/E11ymjPits pic.twitter.com/yD9wVvmx5B — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) April 7, 2016

“I would never sleep with Simon … He’d be too busy looking at himself in the mirror,” Abdul said.

Cowell has come out before and claimed there was “sexual tension” between the pair in an interview from 2011. (RELATED: ‘American Idol’ Leads Sunday Night TV In Ratings)

“I think it was the sexual tension on her part,” Cowell said at the time. When asked if Abdul wanted to be in a relationship with Cowell, he said yes.

“I considered it, but then I thought, ‘I don’t think the after would be as good as the before,'” he added. “I’d let her stay for a few hours, but then it would have to be goodnight.”

You’re telling me this whole time we could have seen a relationship between Abdul and Cowell? That’s just hurtful. The duo made such great TV during the glory days of “American Idol.”

I will say that their comments are very opposite of each others which to me just means that they both wanted to hook up with each other but the opportunity never presented itself.