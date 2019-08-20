Pink, Ellen Degeneres Defend Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s Private Jet Use

Celebrity singer Pink and media personality Ellen Degeneres defended Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s private jet use.

Markle and Prince Harry received backlash after the pair used jet travel four times in a span of 11 days, according to a report published Tuesday by Entertainment Tonight. The royal couple used the private jet to vacation in Ibiza and then in the South of France.

Many criticized the royals for using the air travel when they advocate for environmental welfare. Pink and Degeneres backed the couple on social media.

“I’m happy to see people coming to the defense of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex,” Pink tweeted. “The way people treat her is the most public form of bullying I have seen in a while. It’s out of control. Let’s all be a bit kinder, huh? Let’s show our children that it’s cool to be kind.” (RELATED: Elton John Comes To Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s Defense Over Hypocrite Backlash)

Ellen defended the couple saying they were “compassionate” people.

“Portia and I met Prince Harry and Meghan in England to talk about their work on wildlife conservation,” Degeneres tweeted. “They were the most down-to-earth, compassionate people. Imagine being attacked for everything you do, when all you’re trying to do is make the world better.”

Their comments came after Elton John took to Twitter to clarify the royals’ travel and ensure they had taken the necessary steps to make sure the travel was environmentally friendly.

“To support Prince Harry’s commitment to the environment, we ensured their flight was carbon neutral by making the appropriate contribution to Carbon Footprint™,” John tweeted.