Prepare For The College Football Season With The Famous SEC Myth Video

College football is only days away, and the perfect way to prepare is with the famous SEC myth video.

The popular 2015 YouTube video from IowaFilmmakers is honestly one of the funniest videos ever made in the world of sports. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It’s hilarious, and it’s great. They talk about echo chambers, how the narratives are manipulated and they compare the “myth” of the elite status of the SEC to that of Bigfoot and the Loch Ness Monster.

There’s even a funny shot in there about the most important position being the “boosters who pay the players.”

Give it a watch below.

I probably watch this video a few times every single year before the season gets kicked off. I find it funny as all hell.

One of the funniest parts is I know SEC fans who see this video and immediately get defensive. It’s almost like they know they’re compensating.

One of the best parts about college football is the fact some SEC fans will legit square up over somebody insulting their conference.

It’s absurd. I love their passion. No question about that. I love how passionate they are about Saturdays. They live for them, and that’s great energy.

However, their delusion could be lost and I wouldn’t mind.

We’re four days out, gentlemen. As much as I rag on the SEC, I’m excited to soak up the action in the conference this season.

We’re in for a fun ride.