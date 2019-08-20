Ronda Rousey Shares Graphic Photo After Her Finger Nearly Gets Cut Off

UFC legend Ronda Rousey nearly lost her finger while filming on the Fox show “9-1-1.”

The retired fighter posted a photo of her finger nearly chopped off Tuesday on Instagram, and explained it nearly got sliced off after "a boat door fell" on her hand on the very first take of filming. Shockingly, she said she toughed out the scene before noticing the gruesome injury.

She was then rushed to the hospital for immediate medical attention and already has "50% range of motion back in 3 days." Take a look at the grisly photo below, but be warned that it's very graphic.

You know somebody is an absolute badass when they nearly had a finger diced off and they don't even stop filming. I'd be on the ground begging for a bullet to put me out of my misery if that happened to me.

Just have the doctor end it right on the spot!

Clearly, Rousey is a cut from a very different cloth than your average human. She got her tail whipped a couple times fighting, and I don’t think either came close to the injury above.

Getting punched in the face is one thing. Getting parts of your body nearly cut off is a totally different ballgame.

Major props to her for being one of the toughest women the sports and entertainment worlds have ever seen.

We could certainly use a few more like her.