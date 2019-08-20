Southern Miss Will Sell Beer During Football Games Starting Sept. 28

Southern Miss will sell beer during some football games this upcoming season.

The Golden Eagles will sell cold brews during games starting Sept. 28 against UTEP, according to Brett McMurphy on Tuesday. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Southern Miss will sell beer & “light wine” at home football games this fall starting with Sept. 28 C-USA opener vs. UTEP — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) August 20, 2019

Another domino in the chain reaction goes down. I love hearing it. I love hearing another school will be hooking their fans up with beer!

With every single day that passes, we get another school hooking their fans up with beer? At this point, it’s truly shameful if you’re not down with the cause.

I’m been carrying the banner of this battle for years, and now more and more programs are signing up to fight alongside me.

To those of you who are with me in the fight to get beer in stadiums across America, I say thank you. Thank you for joining this righteous and glorious battle.

To those of you who are against me, you’ll lose. In the end, I promise you will lose if you plan on keeping beer out of stadiums during college football games.

I don’t know much at all about the Southern Miss football program other than they’re obviously outside of the Power 5 and Brett Favre played his college ball there.

Having said that, I’d like to tip my cap to them for being the latest college football team to sign up and support freedom.

Now, let’s go grab a beer!