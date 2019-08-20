Taylor Swift’s New Album ‘Lover’ Hits Almost 1 Million In Pre-Sales

Singer Taylor Swift has reportedly sold nearly one million copies of her newest album “Lover.”

The album is set to be released Friday, but the pre-sale has already been incredibly successful, according to a report published by Variety.

“The anticipation of this album is extraordinary, with pre-sales quickly approaching one million copies globally,” Monte Lipman, founder of Republic Records, told Variety.

Swift’s 2017 album “Reputation” is the last album to hit one million album sales in the United States. With Swift’s pre-sale numbers for “Lover”already close to one million, it is very likely that this album will hit the mark as well, Variety reported. (Taylor Swift Gifts Fan $6,386 To Help Pay Her College Tuition)

“Reputation” sold roughly 2.2 million copies in the United States, while Swift’s album “1989” has sold a total of 6.2 million. Due to the streaming era of Spotify and Apple Music, artists have seen a downward trend in album sales.

It is crazy to me that Swift is literally the only artist who has been able to sell albums post Spotify and streaming. This just proves that she has some of the most loyal fans in the industry. Most artists’ fans would just wait until the album was streaming, but not Swift’s fans.

I haven’t bought the album, but you bet I’ll be listening to the whole thing the moment I can.