White House Rebuffs Axios Reporter, Says Trump Is Not Ivanka’s ‘Daddy’

The White House is defiantly pushing back on a report that Ivanka Trump called her father “daddy” at a dinner.

“A WH official says Ivanka said ‘dad’ not ‘daddy,'” Axios political reporter Jonathan Swan tweeted Tuesday.

Swan reported that President Donald Trump had phoned into a fundraising dinner in Jackson Hole: “He called Jared and Jared stands up and said ‘your dad’s on the line’… Ivanka said “hi daddy” and put the phone next to the microphone so the donors could hear the president.”

The press has repeatedly tried to characterize the relationship between President Trump and his eldest daughter as strange, infantile and sometimes with a twinge of inappropriate fondness. Ivanka is routinely portrayed as the favorite child of Trump’s bunch.

Porn star Stormy Daniels, who claims she had sex with Trump in 2006, which Trump denies, said The Donald told her that she was “beautiful and smart just like his daughter.”

Once asked about Ivanka posing for Playboy, Trump said his daughter “has a nice figure.” This is when he infamously said, “I’ve said that if Ivanka weren’t my daughter, perhaps I’d be dating her.”

Ivanka doesn’t seem focused on any of this. Her mind is on her husband and this gorgeous sunset.

The sun has set on an incredible weekend. ???? pic.twitter.com/B0EVg2Doqi — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) August 19, 2019

The media has tarred Ivanka on more than one occasion. Politico parted ways with reporter Julia Ioffe when she tweeted something crude about Trump’s relationship with Ivanka. In December, 2016, she tweeted, “Either Trump is fucking his daughter or he’s shirking nepotism laws. Which is worse?”

Ioffe now writes for GQ.

Other details from Swan:

“Tidbits from source at ⁦‪@GOPLeader‬⁩ donor retreat,” he wrote. “Donors had dinner last night at the top of a mountain overlooking Jackson Hole. Ivanka spoke on a little stage in a moderated conversation with Mary Hart, the former Miss South Dakota and host of Entertainment Tonight.”

Current House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) is the House leader to which Swan is referring.

Surely someone at that retreat is playing the role of Swan’s daddy.