Bella Thorne Opens Up About Being Molested Her ‘Whole Life’

Bella Thorne opened up about her experience with sexual abuse in her new book “The Life Of A Wannabe Mogul.”

In the book, Thorne, 21, shared a poem detailing her insecurities that come from things she experienced in her childhood, according to a report published Wednesday by Page Six.

Thorne admitted she needs “validation from everyone but mostly men.” (RELATED: Bella Thorne Partners With Pornhub To Produce Her First Porno)

“And if it’s not him I just look for the ‘next’ him, or her Why can’t I just look for the next me?” Thorne wrote alongside a series of photos. “Find me and accept me. Was it because I was molested my whole life. Exposed to sex at such a young age it’s all I know how to offer to the world … or is it because I was raised to think I wasn’t good enough. Not good enough for her or anything else. But it doesn’t matter what happened to me.. What matters is whats happening to me right now.”

The former Disney Channel star said she doesn’t blame “anyone for anything,” but blames herself instead.

“All I can do is blame me,” Thorne wrote. “I blame me for not loving myself. I blame me for not thinking I’m attractive, I blame me for putting this on everyone around me.”