Bella Thorne Opens Up About Being Molested Her ‘Whole Life’

Bella Thorne opened up about her experience with sexual abuse in her new book “The Life Of A Wannabe Mogul.”
In the book, Thorne, 21, shared a poem detailing her insecurities that come from things she experienced in her childhood, according to a report published Wednesday by Page Six.
View this post on Instagram
Pride I wish I wasn’t in a box I wish they would Let me fly I wish they could see how beautiful all the colors are up here in the sky. The big and shiny and bright ones, their all the things I love. I wish they could feel the radiance that exudes thru me from being my most self. I guess I didn’t think this thru Why they wouldn’t love me.. or you? I wish they could understand why me and not she or he or them. That this is my decision of who I am. I wish they could see me With a lidless box. I wish they could see me. Maybe not today or tomorrow Maybe when they do time will stop And then I’ll be free of this disgusting box. #thelifeofawannabemogul
Thorne admitted she needs “validation from everyone but mostly men.” (RELATED: Bella Thorne Partners With Pornhub To Produce Her First Porno)
“And if it’s not him I just look for the ‘next’ him, or her Why can’t I just look for the next me?” Thorne wrote alongside a series of photos. “Find me and accept me. Was it because I was molested my whole life. Exposed to sex at such a young age it’s all I know how to offer to the world … or is it because I was raised to think I wasn’t good enough. Not good enough for her or anything else. But it doesn’t matter what happened to me.. What matters is whats happening to me right now.”
View this post on Instagram
Ur bitch never edits she refuses. And I feel so much prettier when I don’t do it. I’m not in my head about like how this or that looks better w a little help. That always made me feel worse so I put a ban on editing photos of me. Mags kinda didn’t like it at first but they got used to it and so did every Photgrapher I work with. So stick to your guns folks!! #thelifeofawannabemogul
The former Disney Channel star said she doesn’t blame “anyone for anything,” but blames herself instead.
“All I can do is blame me,” Thorne wrote. “I blame me for not loving myself. I blame me for not thinking I’m attractive, I blame me for putting this on everyone around me.”