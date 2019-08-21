Britney Spears Shares Cyrptic Message About Never Knowing ‘Who To Trust’

Britney Spears shared a cryptic message on Instagram about living in Los Angeles and never knowing exactly “who to trust” and it has everyone wondering what is going on.

The 37-year-old pop singer shared an image that read, “Pay close attention to the people who don’t clap when you win,” according to CNN in a piece published Wednesday. (RELATED: Britney Spears’ Fans Not Convinced New Video Update Is Actually Recent)

She then captioned the post, “Living in LA is such a trip !!! It can be lonely at times. You never know who to trust, and some people can be fake.” (RELATED: Britney Spears Granted Restraining Order Against Ex-Manager)

“I have a very small circle of friends, and simply do what makes me happy,” she added. “It breaks my heart to see the comments on my posts sometimes …. so I simply choose not to look anymore … let the clever haters do what they do best …. hate!!!”

Her boyfriend, Sam Asghari commented on the post and gushed about the “Womanizer” hitmaker.

“Winners don’t hate or bully, losers (haters) only do because they don’t have what you have (which is the best heart in the world),” he wrote.

As previously reported, the “Toxic” hitmaker made headlines earlier this summer after reports surfaced that she had been granted a permanent restraining order against her former manager, Sam Lufti.

Spears went to court to get the restraining order against Lufti because her mental health was reportedly at risk.

Documents obtained by TMZ at the time stated that she had filed legal action to “prevent future harm and further psychological trauma.” He was accused of reportedly harassing the singer, her parents and getting her fans all worked up.

Other documents also seemed to hint that the singer believed her ex-manager was reportedly the source for the #FreeBritney movement which started after reports surfaced that she had checked into at a mental health facility.