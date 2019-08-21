Buttigieg: I’d Like To Know What Republicans Think Of ‘Unplanned Parenthood’

2020 Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg bashed pro-life Republicans Wednesday at a town hall, asking what Republicans do for “unplanned parenthood.”

Buttigieg spoke out against Republicans who attack Planned Parenthood at the National Abortion Rights Action League town hall, discussing abortion and women’s rights.

“They are so busy attacking Planned Parenthood,” Buttigieg said. “I’d like to know what they think of unplanned parenthood.” (RELATED: What Topics Weren’t Discussed During Tuesday’s Democratic Debate?)

WATCH:

Buttigieg also expressed support for repealing the Hyde Amendment and said it is “especially important” for candidates who are men to be “able to demonstrate our commitment to women’s reproductive freedom.”

“That’s why I thought it was important for me to be on the steps of the Supreme Court with Planned Parenthood,” the Indiana mayor said.

WATCH:

Buttigieg does not shy away from discussing abortion. He defended a woman’s right to late-term abortions at a Fox News town hall in May.

“I think the dialogue has gotten so caught up on where you draw the line, that we’ve gotten away from the fundamental question of who gets to draw the line, and I trust women to draw the line when it’s their life,” Buttigieg told Fox News’ Chris Wallace.

“So, just to be clear, you would be okay with a woman, well into the third-trimester, deciding to abort her pregnancy?” Wallace asked.

“The bottom line is, as horrible as that choice is, that woman, that family, may seek spiritual guidance, they may seek medical guidance, but that decision isn’t going to be made any better, medically or morally, because the government is dictating how that decision should be made,” said Buttigieg, after asking Wallace to put himself in the shoes of the woman in that situation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.