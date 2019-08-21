Cardi B Attacks NYPD Over Instagram Live In Fiery Rant

Rapper Cardi B went after the New York Police Department in an Instagram live video Tuesday.

Cardi B claimed the NYPD shut down a back-to-school event hosted by Star Brim, according to a report published by Page Six. The “Please Me” rapper accused the department of scaring the principal of the school where her friend was set to host the back-to-school fundraiser.

“I find that s**t so f**ked up by the NYPD,” Cardi said in the video. “It’s like this is really for the kids. Shorty was really coming out her pockets, just to help the community, and it was for kids to have a fun, positive day.”

Cardi B then went all out with her anger for what the NYPD had allegedly done. (RELATED: Cardi B Praises Bernie Sanders: ‘We Let Him Down’)

“I just find that s**t so f**ked up. And f**k you and motherf**king suck a fart and suffocate on it. F**k you!” she added.

Finally, she flipped off the camera.

The NYPD has not commented on the video.

I really hope Cardi is right about the involvement about the NYPD in this fundraiser getting cancelled, because if not, she looks ridiculous.

I also would never want to be on the receiving end of Cardi’s anger. She went off on the NYPD.