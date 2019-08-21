Cindy McCain Hears No Political ‘Voice Of Reason’ A Year After John McCain’s Death

“That was a tough torch to carry and, as John said, there were many lonely days because he always said what was on his mind,” she told ABC. McCain insisted the late senator “never did anything deliberately to be hurtful or anything. … I don’t see anybody carrying that mantle at all, I don’t see anyone carrying the voice — the voice of reason.”

McCain did not suggest that Sen. McCain’s closest political ally and friend, South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham, is an exception to that observation. Graham, who visibly opposed candidate Donald Trump during the 2016 primary season, has become a steady political backup for the president.

“Lindsey has his own political career to worry about and his own political life,” McCain said. “I would just hope that in the long run, everyone would begin to move in the right direction, including Lindsey or anybody else.”

“Lindsey’s a part of my family,” McCain told ABC. “He’s a good friend and I cannot, [and] will not, be critical of Lindsey.”

Even though she presented a pessimistic appraisal of the Republican Party and its leadership, McCain avoided any specific criticism of President Donald Trump, who has continued to indicate his dislike of the senator. It is an animosity that was perhaps born when Trump suggested in July 2015 that McCain should not be assessed as a war hero when he was captured by the enemy during the Vietnam War and sent to a prisoner of war camp. (RELATED: Trump Says John McCain Put Him In ‘Jeopardy’ When He Gave Dossier To FBI)

Trump blamed McCain for the failure to repeal Obamacare in a Senate vote that saw the Arizona senator and two other Republican senators join the Democrats in defeating the legislation.