Corey Lewandowski Opens Up About His Possible Senate Run, The White House, And Staying Out Of Jail

Corey Lewandowski is seriously considering a run for Senate in New Hampshire.

He spoke to the Daily Caller about that and a litany of other issues Tuesday in a wide-ranging interview, covering everything from the White House’s “revolving door” to his own personal strategy for staying out of jail.

A run for the Senate

An endorsement from Lewandowski’s former employer, President Donald Trump, encouraged rumors that the former presidential campaign manager would present a 2020 challenge to incumbent Democratic New Hampshire Sen. Jeanne Shaheen.

“He’s got great energy. He’s terrific on television. He’s a really good guy. I like him a lot. I like his family. I like everything about him,” Trump praised Lewandowski in a radio interview ahead of his Manchester rally last week.

Lewandowski confirmed to the Caller that he is certainly considering a run, but noted that he has some time to consider his options. “To give you some perspective,” he explained, “It’s the last primary in the country, it’s in September of 2020. The filing deadline to declare your candidacy is June of 2020. There is an opportunity to spend some time, evaluate the field, talk to the family, make sure that I am making the right decision.”

Handling the media

Acknowledging the uphill battle that conservatives and Trump associates have with media coverage, Lewandowski said that the “process” for handling that was simple: “I think the process is the truth, and, you know, not giving members of the media or others the opportunity to say things which are factually inaccurate and not correcting them. And I believe that for too long, the media has received a pass on their bias, they would say things with complete impunity, and nobody would ever call them out on it. This president, over the last four years, has pushed back on the false narratives and has really gone and shown the dishonest nature of some of the members of the media.”

Lewandowski gave a few recent examples that stood out.

“I read an article about me that was written after I … talked about how I was gonna run for the U.S. Senate, and it said, ‘Well, he doesn’t really live in New Hampshire but he stays with his friends when he’s there,'” Lewandowski laughed. “Well — I don’t know if my wife and four children are considered my ‘friends,’ but because they live there full time that’s where I stay because I’m married and that’s where my life is.”

“That’s what you’re up against,” Lewandowski added. “And I don’t believe it’s fair to let those statements that are false and misleading go unanswered. Another example, just this week I gave an interview with a publication called Politico in Washington D.C. They asked me for a comment, they said, ‘We have a number of people on the record who said some bad things about you.'”

Lewandowski said that after he was given a chance to read over the statements against him, “I responded with an on-the-record quote.” He said that the outlet did not use his full quote, but chose to paraphrase it instead. When he pressed, he said they told him, “we used the gist of your quote.”

The White House ‘revolving door’

Just a week after the very public turning of former White House communications director and Trump ally Anthony Scaramucci, Lewandowski also spoke to the Caller about what some have referred to as the White House’s “revolving door” and the number of former Trump associates who have turned on the president upon their departure from his inner circles.

“I’m a very loyal guy,” Lewandowski said, making it clear that he had no intention of turning on his former boss — but he did have a theory with regard to the former associates who did. “I think, and I don’t want to specifically outline any specific people, but I will, because that’s what I do,” he laughed.

“Some people never should have been part of the administration, OK? They didn’t belong. They didn’t believe in Donald Trump, the didn’t vote for Donald Trump, right? And they didn’t like Donald Trump. Gary Cohn, the CEO of one of the largest banks in New York, on Wall Street, wasn’t exactly a Trump supporter in the 2016 campaign,” Lewandowski explained. “He didn’t really understand a grassroots movement … Many other people, Rex Tillerson, I could name members of the Cabinet who never should have been there. So some of these people, they go out there and they attack the president, but they took jobs that helped them financially, they took jobs that benefitted them personally.”

“Some of those people weren’t ideologically aligned with the president, they didn’t care about his success or failure, and you’ve seen them show their true self after they left the building,” Lewandowski concluded, noting that of the small core of supporters and friends who had been with Trump from the very beginning, even those who were no longer in the White House or the campaign, had remained loyal. “You’ve never heard Corey Lewandowski out badmouthing the president, you’ve never heard Hope Hicks say negative things about the president,” he added. “The people who were early supporters, who truly believed that we were fighting a battle for the heart and soul of America and for the direction of the country, and we won, those people are still there, every day, locked in with Donald Trump.”

Testifying (again) before the House Intelligence Committee

“The truth is that I already testified on three separate occasions,” he said, mentioning both the House and Senate Intelligence Committees and Robert Mueller. “I don’t know what else I have to offer, but if they want to continue down this witch hunt, and ask questions about, you know, no collusion, no obstruction, fine! Because the truth is, I was there, and there was no collusion.” (RELATED: Lewandowski Is ‘Happy To Come’ Defend Trump After Being Subpoenaed)

Lewandowski went on to suggest that the reason some Democrats couldn’t let go of the Russian collusion narrative was that some of them could be facing primary challenges from the left. “This is members of the committee afraid of political rivals on their left, their primary challengers on their left, who are using their political influence to attack private citizens like myself,” he said.

Those pesky foreign entanglements — and how to stay out of jail

Involvement with foreign contacts and lobbyists — particularly when such involvements were not properly disclosed — posed a major problem for several Trump associates, and rumors have connected Lewandowski to a political movement in Serbia. Lewandowski flatly denied any connection to Serbian political figures and any foreign connections whatsoever. He also denied working as a lobbyist in any capacity — a claim that appears to be supported by Turnberry Solutions partner Jason Osborne, who said in February that Lewandowski would serve as a consultant only and would not do any work that required him to register as a lobbyist.

“Here’s what I know,” Lewandowski said. “I have never had an outside-the-country client. I have never done work for anybody who is not an American company. Ever. Because if I did, I would register for it, but I’m not a lobbyist.”

“I have gone around the world and had the privilege to travel around the world and give speeches on behalf of my experience with candidate and President Trump and Oxford Union was one of those places as well — but nobody ever asks about that one, right?” Lewandowski continued.

“I have no foreign interests, I don’t do business with foreign leaders, I don’t represent foreign clients, I don’t have a — I don’t lobby,” he added. “There is not one person in the U.S. government who could ever tell you I picked up the phone and asked them to do something for me because it’s never happened. Those on the left who hate are gonna say whatever they’re gonna say, but that’s OK, I know the truth.”

Lewandowski added that, if he ever did decide to take on foreign clients, he would make sure that he was properly registered to do so. “I would follow the law,” he said. “It’s very easy. You know how you stay out of jail? You follow the law. You pay your taxes. You follow the law, which traditionally keeps you out of jail. I don’t have foreign clients. I’ve never had foreign clients. I’ve never done work on behalf of a foreign client because I don’t have any foreign clients to work for.”

And the “Squad”

Lewandowski concluded the interview with his assessment of the “Squad” — Democratic Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (NY), Ayanna Pressley (MA), Ilhan Omar (MN) and Rashida Tlaib (MI) — calling the dispute between Israel and Reps. Omar and Tlaib over their canceled trip a “charade.”

“Comments made by the Squad only reinforce the president’s ability to talk to middle America and explain to them how few ideas the Democratic Party actually has. And so, I think the more that the Squad is on television, the better it is for the Trump campaign,” he said. “I think the American people see right through this.”