Cory Booker: ‘We Need A Candidate That Is Not The Safe Bet’

2020 presidential candidate Cory Booker took a swipe at former Vice President Joe Biden Wednesday, saying “we need a candidate that is not the safe bet.”

Booker derided the former vice president and current Democratic front runner, saying it is more important for a candidate to speak from the heart than to be the “safe bet.”

“We need a candidate that is not the safe bet,” Booker said, according to a tweet from MSNBC’s Garret Haake. “We need the candidate that can speak not just to the head, but to the heart and to the gut.”

Without naming him, @CoryBooker takes aim at @JoeBiden electability argument: “We need a candidate that is not the safe bet. We need the candidate that can speak not just to the heard, but to the heart and to the gut.” pic.twitter.com/BqWVOJHi24 — Garrett Haake (@GarrettHaake) August 21, 2019

Booker’s comments follow Monday night comments from Jill Biden at a New Hampshire campaign event. Biden’s wife assured voters that though other candidates might be better on issues than Biden, voters must focus on beating Trump by choosing Biden. (RELATED: Joe Biden’s Campaign Strategy Has Focused On Attacking Trump, Association With Obama)

“Your candidate might be better on, I don’t know, health care, than Joe is, but you’ve got to look at who’s going to win this election,” Biden’s wife said Monday.

“And maybe you have to swallow a little bit and say, ‘Okay, I personally like so and so better,’ but your bottom line has to be that we have to beat Trump.”

A CNN poll released Tuesday reveals that 29 percent of Democratic and Democratic-leaning voters say they would vote for Biden, up seven points from June CNN survey conducted after the first round of Democratic debates. (RELATED: Biden Campaign Ad Bashes Trump, Calls Him An ‘Erratic, Vicious, Bullying President’)

An August Quinnipiac University poll also revealed 49 percent of voters believe the former vice president has the best chance of beating President Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election.

Fifty percent of voters said they believe electability is more important in a candidate than compatibility with “your views on issues.”

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.