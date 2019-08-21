Cuomo Suggests Trump Sleeps Well At Night Because He Doesn’t Care About Murdered Americans

CNN’s Chris Cuomo suggested Tuesday evening that President Donald Trump sleeps well because he “doesn’t care” about problems in America, including the deaths of American soldiers, mass shooting victims and “kids in cages.”

A reporter told Trump on Tuesday that “the current Chinese military posture in the South China Sea in the Pacific region” could take out U.S. bases within hours. The reporter asked Trump whether this knowledge keeps him up at night, and Trump replied that “nothing” keeps him up at night, MRC NewsBusters reported.

WATCH:

“Imagine sleeping at night or sleeping easily — nothing keeping you up — when people are dying when they shouldn’t,” Cuomo said on CNN’s “Cuomo Prime Time.” “Concerts, movies, churches, synagogues, malls, high schools. Hundreds of innocents murdered in mass shootings on your watch. I’m not arguing that he’s to blame. The murderers, the murderers bear that burden.”

“But imagine being him and having the power to do something about it and doing nothing. How would you sleep? Kids in cages at your command, calling for raids that leave families crying in the streets.”

Cuomo went on to mention the deaths of soldiers, suggesting Trump doesn’t lose sleep over them, either. (RELATED: ‘I Am Sick Of Jake Tapper’s S**t’: Here’s Why Linda Sarsour Called Out A CNN Host)

“Now, if not them, then surely someone like Pfc. Brandon Kreischer or Spc. Michael Nance, they have to be worth lost sleep,” Cuomo said. “Paratroopers dying in combat in Afghanistan less than a month ago. This president has only visited once, but shouldn’t that visit his sleep every night? Shouldn’t he process that pain and lose sleep? Isn’t that what the job is about? Doesn’t he see their faces?”

The CNN host also dinged Trump for his appearance, alleging the president doesn’t look weathered enough. Cuomo mentioned how “Clinton’s hair went white,” “George W. Bush looks like he got a beat-down,” and how “Obama looks like his own grandfather.” He then said Trump “looks exactly the same,” and suggested that perhaps he has had work done.

“It could also be that he doesn’t care the way others have,” he said.

The White House did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

