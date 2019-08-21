Demi Lovato Reveals New Hint About Upcoming Album

Singer Demi Lovato seemingly confirmed yet again that she’s been working on a new album.

Lovato shared her birthday wishes from friends on her Instagram story, according to a report published Wednesday by Entertainment Tonight. The “Tell Me You Love Me” singer’s replies to the birthday messages is what tipped fans off. (RELATED: SLIDESHOW: Here’s All The Times Demi Lovato Looked Great On Instagram)

After songwriter Bianca Atterberry wish Lovato a happy birthday, Lovato thanked her for what they created for the upcoming album.

???? POP EMERGENCY! Demi Lovato has just confirmed a new album. pic.twitter.com/Xl1YFBGbQx — Demi Lovato Charts (@dlcharts) August 20, 2019

“You are so essential to this album and I’m forever grateful for what we’ve created together…love you sis,” Lovato wrote.

Producer Oak Felder also wished Lovato a happy birthday, she hinted that the two had worked together on the album. Felder and Lovato have done work together before on songs such as “Sexy Dirty Love,” “Sorry Not Sorry” and “Daddy Issues.”

“We got f**king FIRE coming soon!!!” Lovato responded to Felder. “Can’t wait to continue this journey with you fam. Love you.”

Demi also confirms that she worked with Oak, producer of “Sorry Not Sorry.” pic.twitter.com/MBnRFqPDuN — Demi Lovato Charts (@dlcharts) August 20, 2019

Everyone has been patiently waiting for more music from Lovato since the release of her single “Tell Me You Love Me.” At least I know I have. Lovato has hinted at a new album in the past. She even shared a selfie in the recording studio at one point.

However, this is the first time we’re getting real information about what is going to be on the album.