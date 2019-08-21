‘Dukes Of Hazzard’ Star John Schneider Ordered To Pay Insane Amount To Ex-Wife In Divorce Settlement

“Dukes of Hazzard” star John Schneider has been ordered to pay his ex-wife, Elvira Schneider, $25,000 a month plus her legal fees and more in their divorce settlement.

A judge ordered the 59-year-old actor to pay his ex the designated monthly spousal support on top of $279,000 of her legal fees as their divorce finally got settled Wednesday after five years, per TMZ. (RELATED: John Schneider Gets Out Of Jail, Says ‘There’s A Bias Against Conservatives’ In Hollywood)

It all came down to the judge’s ruling that because the “Smallville” star sold off one of their properties in Louisiana and didn’t split the cash with his ex, he now must cough up some serious dough to make amends. (RELATED: ‘Dukes Of Hazzard’ Star Tom Wopat Pleads Guilty To Inappropriate Touching)

Documents obtained by the outlet also reportedly showed that the actor drained one of their joint IRA accounts.

According to the report:

As a result, Elvira’s getting sole ownership of their California property worth $600,000, and she’s also been awarded another IRA worth $60k.

On top of all that, John must share a cut he gets to her of his Screen Actors Guild pension.

Elvira filed for divorce from the TV star back in December 2014. He later spent three days behind bars for failing to pay temporary spousal support.

Schneider has since got re-married, not legally, to his girlfriend Alicia Allain at a ceremony with friends. So, now one suspects that since the divorce is finalized the couple can go make their marriage legal.