Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Named Highest Paid Actor Of 2019

Actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was named the highest paid actor of 2019.

Actors Chris Hemsworth, Robert Downey Jr., Akshay Kumar and Jackie Chan joined Johnson on the list released Wednesday by Forbes.

The Rock topped the list after bringing in $89.4 million from June of 2018 to June of 2019. Johnson said he focuses on the audience when it comes to building a fan base.

“My wrestling past has informed me in terms of having a real connection with an audience,” Johnson explained to Forbes back in 2018. “It has to be audience first. What does the audience want, and what is the best scenario that we can create that will send them home happy?” (RELATED: Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Marries Lauren Hashian In Hawaii)

Johnson gets the big bucks for knowing what the audience wants. He will get paid $23.5 million up front for reprising his role in “Jumanji: The Next Level.” The Rock gets paid $700,000 per episode of the HBO series “Ballers.” He also brings in seven figures for his line with Under Armour, Forbes reported.

The amount of money that Johnson brings in every year is crazy. I feel like I don’t see The Rock in that many movies, but other ventures such as the TV series and line with Under Armour definitely will add up.

I’d like to see a woman make it into the top five at some point, but it makes sense that these men made it in the top five.