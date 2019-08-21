‘DWTS’ Host Tom Bergeron Is Pissed Spicer Is On ABC’s Dancing Show

The backlash of former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer appearing in the new season ABC’s “Dancing With The Stars” is quickly becoming a lion’s roar. The show’s own host, Tom Bergeron, thought he could persuade the new “DWTS” executive producer to give politics a break.

Well, he thought wrong.

Clearly he doesn’t have as big of an influence over the show as he thought.

“Some thoughts about today,” Bergeron, 64, wrote on Twitter.

Some thoughts about today pic.twitter.com/aCQ4SHrGCI — Tom Bergeron (@Tom_Bergeron) August 21, 2019

The gist is that he advised the new executive producer that the show should offer a “respite” from an “exhausting political climate” and exclude any dancers who had any major political affiliation. With the presidential contest of 2020 fast approaching, fat chance of that. (RELATED: Sean Spicer On ABC’s ‘DWTS’ Is Already Facing Backlash)

Bergeron said he left lunch convinced that his powerful words had made an impact. After all, in 2015 he called himself the “Walter Cronkite of ballroom.”

Has the TV host ever considered a career in Washington?