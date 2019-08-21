Evening Update: Maher Viciously Dunks On Tlaib, Trump’s Immigration Loophole, And Georgia Fights For Its Fetal Heartbeat Bill

Today we’re introducing a new daily video segment only for subscribers designed to let Patriots hear directly from our reporters about hot-off-the-presses stories they’ve just written.

In our first installment, video columnist Maranda Finney talks to Daily Caller viral politics reporter Justin Caruso about Bill Maher’s clapback to Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib, Daily Caller News Foundation reporter Jason Hopkins about how the Trump administration is working around the Flores rule to rein in the immigration crisis, and Daily Caller News Foundation reporter Mary Margaret Olohan about how Georgia is defending its fetal heartbeat law in court.

Make sure to check out the rest of our behind-the-scenes, Patriots-only videos on YouTube, and ⁠— if you haven’t already ⁠— go and subscribe to our channel.

In the meantime, let us know in the comments what YOU want to hear discussed in our upcoming videos.

Take advantage of your subscription. This is your chance to become part of the conversation and help us shape all of our future coverage.

Make sure you go and follow us on all of our social media pages:

Check out our Twitter: https://goo.gl/fnYe4v

And Facebook: https://goo.gl/ W5junb

And our Instagram: https://goo.gl/ mhVr1Y

And don’t forget to subscribe to our YouTube channel!