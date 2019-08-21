American Fencer Put On Probation For Kneeling During Anthem At Pan-Am Games

The head of the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee has put fencer Race Imboden and hammer thrower Gwen Berry on probation for their political protests at the Pan-American Games.

The letters of reprimand, sent Tuesday, chastise Imboden for kneeling and Berry for making a defiant fist during the playing of the national anthem during medal ceremonies, the Associated Press reported Wednesday.

Although the two are still eligible to compete at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, the reprimand suggests that continued political protests by the two or other U.S. athletes will not be tolerated. (RELATED: US Women’s Soccer Player Ignored The National Anthem As An ‘F-You’ To Trump)

“It is also important for me to point out that, going forward, issuing a reprimand to other athletes in a similar instance is insufficient,” wrote Chief Executive of the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee, Sarah Hirshland.

The two political statements raised eyebrows and provoked criticism but did not prompt an immediate response from Hirshland. Both protest actions occurred near the completion of the Lima Peru games that involve most of the Western Hemisphere.