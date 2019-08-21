Heather Locklear Says She’s ‘Grateful’ For Sobriety Following Reports Of Rehab Stay

Heather Locklear shared a picture on Instagram with her hundreds of thousands of followers celebrating sobriety and said she was “so grateful.”

The 57-year-old actress posted the picture of a notebook that read, “YOU’RE STILL SOBER. KEEP THAT SHIT UP” and she captioned the post, “So grateful,” along with prayer emoji, per Page Six in a piece published Wednesday. (RELATED: Heather Locklear ‘Needs Help’ Following Psychiatric Hold, According To Insider)

In a second post, she shared a picture of a book open and across the top the book read, “Alcoholics Anonymous” and “Into Action.”

It comes after the “Melrose Place” star recently pleaded no contest to eight misdemeanors that stem from her arrest last year and include battery of a police officer and EMT after they had responded to her home for a domestic violence call. (RELATED: Heather Locklear Reportedly Checks Back Into Rehab For Substance Abuse Treatment)

She was sentenced to 30 days in a residential health facility and has until September 6 to check herself in. After she competes the month-long stay she will remain on probation for 3 years and has been ordered to not possess any alcohol, non-prescribed meds or weapons.

As previously reported, in May reports surfaced that Locklear had checked herself back into an in-patient rehab facility for substance abuse treatment.

“She went back to rehab two weeks ago. She went back to the place she left before Christmas. She had left for three days right before Christmas and never gone back,” a source told People at the time. “Heather’s problem is she doesn’t get serious about anything. She was continuing to drink.”

“Her issue is alcohol, pills, and her mental health,” the source added. “She doesn’t want anybody to hold her accountable. She has no job, nothing to keep her accountable. This has been tearing up her family. It’s been an ongoing issue for many many years. It has been horrible for Ava.”

The actress reportedly was doing an in-patient program, but checked out in December to celebrate Christmas with her family. While she intended to return, she never did.